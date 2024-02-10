Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailing from Dublin, the powerhouse vocalist has recently skyrocketed to fame, captivating audiences with her infectious dance-pop anthems and magnetic stage presence.

She now heads to one of Newcastle's leading live music haunts, NX - housed on the site of the old o2 academy on Westgate Road - on Saturday 24th February

Just a year ago, Jazzy was a familiar face in her local community, occasionally pausing for selfies while working at a supermarket. Fast forward to today, and she's drawing crowds of thousands, who eagerly sing along to every word of her chart-topping hits and dance in unison to her electrifying beats.

From stocking shelves at Tesco to commanding stages worldwide, Jazzy Yaz is set to perform.

Jazzy's rise to superstardom is nothing short of extraordinary.

With four hits on the UK Singles Chart to her name, including "Make Me Feel Good," "Don't Stop Just Yet," "Giving Me," and "Feel It," she's made history as the first Irish woman to reach number one on Spotify.

Her music transcends boundaries, resonating with audiences worldwide and earning her a dedicated fanbase that continues to grow with each release.

But Jazzy's journey to the top hasn't been without its challenges. Growing up as a mixed-race girl in a predominantly white community, she found solace in music, using it as an outlet to escape the difficulties she faced.

Her passion for music blossomed during her teenage years, as she joined a local orchestra and later pursued her dream of DJing in clubs.

Jazzy's talent and determination caught the attention of DJ duo Belters Only, leading to a collaboration that would change the trajectory of her career. Their hit single "Make Me Feel Good" catapulted her to mainstream success, paving the way for her solo career to take flight.

Now, as she celebrates her solo debut and steps out on her biggest tour to date, Jazzy remains as ambitious as ever. With a hunger for more success and a desire to continue pushing boundaries, she's perfectly poised to become a global sensation.

In a recent interview, Jazzy shared her thoughts on touring, her aspirations for the future, and what it means to be back on stage in front of her die-hard fanbase.

“In five years’ time, I’d like to have two albums under my belt, to be working on a third, a European tour, breaking America and just doing my thing,” she says. “It’s such an amazing feeling hearing everyone sing the lyrics back to you, and so loudly that you can barely hear yourself! I’m so grateful to have everyone’s support; it’s been amazing.”

Tickets for Jazzy at NX Newcastle are on sale now priced at £15.00 plus the normal booking fee and are available via nxnewcastle.com.