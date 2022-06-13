Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra (SSO) will be performing their summer concert, called Jubilee Celebration, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 2 at West Park Church opposite Park Lane Interchange.

Featuring music from around the UK and lots of Last Night of the Proms music to wave those flags to, the programme will include Mendelssohn’s Fingal’s Cave, Plymouth Hoe Overture by John Ansell, Irish Suite by Leroy Anderson, David of White Rock by David Wheatley, Walton’s Crown Imperil and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No 1, Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

SSO musical director David Milner said: “In 1977 as a member of the Band of HM Life Guards I played at numerous events for Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee. “Little did I think at the time that 45 years later I would be involved in a musical capacity celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, this time as conductor of Sunderland Symphony Orchestra.

"The programme for our Jubilee Celebration includes music representing each of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom, together with favourite pieces loved by Her Majesty.

"We have had a great time rehearsing these works and look forward to the concert where we hope the audience will be in good voice and waving those flags with gusto. A unique achievement for a unique lady.”

The concert is a free ticketed event, although donations are welcome to support the work of the orchestra’s Orchestra in the City programme.