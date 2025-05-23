Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan announces rescheduled North East date

Tom Meighan has announced the date for his rescheduled North East gig.

The original frontman of the acclaimed rock band Kasabian will now perform at The Fire Station in Sunderland on Tuesday, September 16.

The show was initially scheduled to take place at Sunderland Live Arena, formerly known as Rainton Arena, on Friday, May 23. This was postponed due to technical difficulties.

Tom Meighan was the former frontman of Kasabian who are performing at Glastonbury | Getty Images

Posting to social media on Tuesday, May 20, the team behind the show said: “This is a post we never thought we would write, especially so close to the event, but unfortunately we have had to cancel Tom Meighan at Sunderland Live Arena this Friday due to technical difficulties.

“People who have kindly purchased tickets will be contacted by Skiddle to arrange refunds via Sunderland Live Arena. Once we can announce the new venue, those who have previously purchased tickets will be given a discount code to avoid paying another booking fee.”

Tickets for the rescheduled show at The Fire Station go on sale Friday 23 May at 10am via www.thefirestation.org.uk Fans are encouraged to book early as demand is expected to be high.

Ticket holders for the original date have been contacted and tickets refunded.

Meighan was the front man of the Leicester band until 2020 until he stepped down my “mutual consent” due to “personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time”.

