The North East’s summer of music continues this weekend with a huge show at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish group Fontaines DC, fresh off the incredible success of their fourth album Romance, are heading to the region for their biggest North East show so far.

The band are on a run of enormous summer shows over July. Last week they played at Finsbury Park in London - their biggest ever UK date - with support from Amyl and The Sniffers and Kneecap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fontaines D.C. are heading to Newcastle this weekend, and we have everything you need to know about the show.

The North East show will be in the middle of a sub-headliner slot at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow and a Cardiff Castle show for the band.

The group last came to the region to celebrate the release of their last album in the summer of 2024. They played two shows at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop.

From travel to times and more, this is everything you need to know about seeing Fontaines DC at Exhibition Park.

When are Fontaines DC performing at Newcastle’s Exhibition Park?

The show will take place on Sunday, July 13.

What are the times for Fontaines DC in Newcastle?

The band have already posted the set times for the show. Gates will open at 4pm with the first support set from Crows starting at 5:15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second support set from English Teacher will start at 6:30pm with the headline set kicking off from 7:45pm.

Who is supporting Fontaines DC in Newcastle?

Support will come from Crows and English Teacher. Crows released their debut album in 2019 and put their latest album into the world in September 2024.

English Teacher released their debut album This Could Me Texas at the start of 2024. It launched the Yorkshire-based band into the limelight, getting into the top ten in the UK Albums Chart and even winning the Mercury Prize earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are tickets still available for Fontaines DC in Newcastle?

The show has sold out, although there may be last minute resale tickets up for grabs as the show approaches.

How to get to Exhibition Park for Fontaines DC including parking

The event’s website claims all gig goers can only enter the site on foot. The venue is about a 10 minute walk from Haymarket Metro and bus stations, while travelling from Jesmond Metro isn’t advised due to the layout of the site. All entrance points are at the southern end of the park.

The designated pick-up and drop-off point is located at the top of Claremont Road next to Hunter's Road.

This is the only location where taxis, Ubers, and friends/family pick-ups will be permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closest car park to the site is Claremont Road car park, although road closures around the area might make this inaccessible.

The best option for drivers is to park elsewhere in the city centre and walk to the venue.

The designated pick-up and drop-off point is located at the top of Claremont Road next to Hunter's Road.

This is the only location where taxis, Ubers, and friends and family pick-ups will be permitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the setlist be for Fontaines DC’s Newcastle show?

Based on the band’s Finsbury Park set last week, fans can expect something similar to the following:

Here’s The Thing

Jackie Down The Line

Boys In The Better Land

Televised Mind

Roman Holiday

It’s Amazing To Be Young

Big Shot

Death Kink

A Hero’s Death

Before You I Just Forget

Motorcycle Boy

Horseness Is The Whatness

Big

Bug

Hurricane Laughter

Nobakov

Desire

Favourite

Liberty Belle

Romance

In The Modern World

I Love You

Starburster

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.