Five announce second Newcastle show due to 'overwhelming response'

Boyband Five have announced a second date in Newcastle due to the response from North East fans.

The group announced their reunion as a full group once again in late February with an arena tour being brought to light quickly afterwards.

This came after the group’s Abz Love and Jason J Brown, who had not toured since 2014, returned. This gave the group their original lineup from their 1997 formation.

Five's reunion tour will now include two nights in Newcastle

Newcastle’s Utilita Arena was announced as one of the venues on a 12 date UK tour at the end of February and following what the group have called ‘overwhelming demand,’ a second North East date has been announced.

Five were first expected to have their only Tyneside date on Friday, November 14 although a second has now been added for Wednesday, November 26.

The second North East date was announced alongside another seven dates across the UK and Ireland, almost doubling the length of the tour. This includes a second night in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow and Birmingham, as well as one-off nights in Dublin and Belfast.

Taking to social media to announce the additional dates, the group said: “Absolutely buzzing to share that we’re adding even more dates to the Keep On Movin’ 2025 Tour.

“To say we’re overwhelmed by the response to the tour so far would be an understatement, we’re truly speechless. Getting all this support 25 years on is nothing short of mindblowing.

“Tickets for all UK dates go on sale tomorrow morning [Friday, March 7] at 10am. Belfast and Dublin will go on sale Tuesday but you can sign up for Monday’s presale at itsfiveofficial.com. Much love to you all xxx”