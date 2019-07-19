Everything you need to know about Trams and Transport Day at the North East Land Sea and Air Museum in Sunderland
As The North East Land Sea and Air Museum’s annual Trams and Transport Day kicks off this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the popular family event.
What’s on?
The museum sits on the former RAF Usworth and Sunderland airport site, next to the Sunderland Nissan factory, and includes the former Aircraft museum (NEAM), military vehicles collection.
All forms of transport congregate at the museum on Sunday, July 21, including the ever-popular trams and busses, which will be are on show, as well as cars and bikes.
There will also be emergency services vehicles on display, including fire engines.
Organisers, the North East Trams Volunteers, say there will be plenty of photo opportunities for families on the range of vehicles, as well as activities such as face painting and a tombola.
Refreshments will be available from food stalls on site.
Linda Ross who is helping to organise the event, said: “The event has been going on for a number of years and for the first time The Fans Museum in Sunderland will be there to put on a display.
“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors old and new to the event.
“There are still some people who don’t even realise that the museum is here, so we are looking forward to showing a new generation our trams and buses at the museum.”
Where does it take place?
The North East Land Sea and Air Museum’s Old Washington Road, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR5 3HZ.
What time is it on?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The event will run from 10am to 5pm.
Last entry is at 4pm.
How much is it?
Entry is £5 per adult and £3 for children.
A family ticket (two adults with two children) is £13.
Children under the age of five are free.
Tickets can be bought on the door and Groupon tickets are also accepted.
Is there parking available?
Disabled parking is available near the visitors entrance.
Additional parking is available at the nearby Nissan Plant.
Volunteering
The museum is on the lookout for volunteers to help with its day-to-day running.
Anyone interested is asked to get in touch via its website: https://www.nelsam.org.uk/Support/