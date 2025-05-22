Festival season is upon us and it is set to be a long summer for a North East favourite.

This year has already seen Sam Fender pick up a Brit Award as well as the top spot in the UK Album charts for his highly anticipated third album People Watching, and now he is taking the new songs on the road.

Fender is set for a huge summer ahead with shows in the UK and beyond and these are all the gigs the North Tyneside-born star has coming up over the next couple of months.

Sam Fender is among the act performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool's Sefton park this weekend. | Getty Images for Coachella

Much like most years, the UK’s season of major festivals gets underway at Radio One’s Big Weekend which takes place in Liverpool this year. Fender will be headlining the Saturday night of the sold out event.

Following main stage sets from the likes of Myles Smith, Blossoms and Wolf Alice, Fender’s headline slot will kick off at 8:45pm and is expected to run until 9:45pm. The set is expected to be live streamed on BBC’s iPlayer streaming service.

After the Big Weekend slot, Fender will take a weekend off before embarking on a huge four nights in UK stadiums. This will start on Friday, June 6 at the former Olympic Stadium in London before three homecoming shows at St James Park on Thursday, June 12, Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15. The trio of shows will be Fender’s first performances in the North East since he last played at the stadium.

All of these UK shows have sold out.

The following weekend will see Fender head to mainland Europe with a one hour set at Hurricane Festival in Germany. This will come on Saturday, June 21 with the star sharing a lineup with the likes of The Prodigy, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World and more.

Just one day later Fender will perform at Hurricane’s sister festival, Southside, which also takes place in Germany.

Following this, Fender will return to the UK for a set at Silverstone on Thursday, July 3 as part of the British Grand Prix weekend’s opening concert. Anyone hoping for tickets can still pick up tickets through the event’s website.

Two days later it is a return to Europe for Belgium’s Rock Werchter. The main stage set on the Saturday will come at 11:30 local time and run until 1am.

A second set of the weekend will see Fender head to Down The Rabbit Hole Festival in the Netherlands on Sunday, July 6 in another headline set.

The following weekend is a trip to Lisbon for NOS Alive on Saturday, July 11 where the North East local’s set will come alongside sets from Justice, Girl In Red, St Vincent and more.

A sold out Montreux Jazz Festival will follow with the day being shared with Benson Boone on Tuesday, July 15 before a period of rest.

A return to the road follows for Syd For Solen Festival in Copenhagen on Friday, August 8 before a return to the UK.

From here, Fender will perform huge sets each weekend closer to home. These include a night at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester on Saturday, August 16 and the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Scotland the following Friday. Both of these nights are sold out.

The final two shows of the summer stretch will take place at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast on Thursday, August 28 and Irish festival Electric Picnic two days later with tickets still available for both events.

The summer will come to an end for Fender with two shows in the US at Evolution Festival and Pilgrimage Festival over the final weekend of September.

