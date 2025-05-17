Start booking your tickets to Vienna, Austria for Eurovision 2026

Austria have won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Wasted Love by JJ narrowly beat Israel in a tense final few moments of the contest.

UK’s Remember Monday earn 88 points, however are one of two countries to receive ‘nul points’ this year.

Austria have been crowned this year’s Eurovision Song Contest winners after a tense grand final moments ago in Basel, Switzerland.

Wasted Love by JJ earned a total of 436 points, in a nail-biting final moment where Israel were currently in the lead with 357 points. However, after earning 178 points from the public vote, coupled with the 258 from the jury, the singer ensured Vienna would be hosting the 2026 contest.

Austrian singer Johannes Pietsch, known as JJ representing Austria with the song "Wasted Love" celebrates with the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest trophy after winning the grand final at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 18, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

It was a mixed night for the United Kingdom’s entry however; while Remember Monday earned a respectable 88 points from the jury vote, they received the dreaded ‘nul points’ from the public vote.

However, they were not alone, as Switzerland's entry - Zoyage by Zoe Me , also received zero points from the public vote. Early favourites to win the competition, Sweden’s KAJ, finished fourth with 321 votes, while Tommy Cash’s popular Espresso Macchiato took third place with 356 votes.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 - Final Results

Austria: JJ - Wasted Love (436) Israel: Yuval Raphael - New Day Will Rise (357) Estonia: Tommy Cash - Espresso macchiato (356) Sweden: KAJ - Bara bada bastu (321) Italy: Lucio Corsi - Volevo essere un duro (256) Greece: Klavdia - Asteromáta (231) France: Louane - Maman (230) Albania: Shkodra Elektronike - Zjerm (218) Ukraine: Ziferblat - Bird of Pray (218) Switzerland: Zoë Më - Voyage (214) Finland: Erika Vikman - Ich komme (196) Netherlands: Claude - C'est La Vie (175) Latvia: Tautumeitas - Bur man laimi (158) Poland: Justyna Steczkowska - Gaja (156) Germany: Abor & Tynna - Baller (151) Lithuania: Katarsis - Tavo akys (96) Malta: Miriana Conte - Serving (91) Norway: Kyle Alessandro - Lighter (89) United Kingdom: Remember Monday - What The Hell Just Happened? (88) Armenia: Parg - Survivor (72) Portugal: Napa - Deslocado (50) Luxembourg: Laura Thorn - La poupée monte le son (47) Denmark: Sissal - Hallucination (47) Spain: Melody - Esa diva (37) Iceland: Væb - Róa (33) San Marino: Gabry Ponte - Tutta l'Italia (27)

Who do you think should have won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.