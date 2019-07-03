Empty store in Sunderland's The Bridges to become a pop up art gallery
An empty shop is being transformed into a creative centre to become the sister site of an independent art gallery.
Frederick Street Art Gallery has already transformed a former storage building on the corner of Frederick Street and Athenaeum Street, in Sunniside, when it opened a year ago.
Now gallery owner Ken Devine will bring his ethos of fostering talent while also bringing established artists to his home city to an empty unit next to Thornton’s.
From August 1, Ken will host a spin-off, pop-up gallery at the site after teaming up with the Bridges to bring more artworks to the centre.
Ken said: “It's a fantastic opportunity to promote all things creative in Sunderland. It will be an interactive gallery, with the public being invited to join classes and groups. The classes will actually be in the gallery, along with talks and workshops.
“Individual artists will also be highlighted alongside the themed exhibitions. Art cards, sculpture, glass and ceramics will also feature.”
The first exhibition will be called Local Heroes, Music and Sport and people can submit artworks to be part of the display.
Ken said: “Your local hero may be your mum, a community worker, a firefighter or someone famous who was born or resided in Sunderland or made an impression on Sunderland folk. These might include our great footballers over the years, or comedians, actors or TV presenters.
“They may be musicians like Dave Stewart, Don Airey from Deep Purple, Alan Price, Baz Warne from the Stranglers, Bryan Ferry or Futureheads. Tony Jeffries ought to be included as well as Jordan Pickford, Jordan Henderson and Kate Aide.
“Let’s not forget Steve Cram, LS Lowry and Frank Caws who all resided here and made a massive impression on us.”
Submissions can be in any format, such as paint, wood, textile, glass or photographs.
Deadline day for all entries is July 13. Entries can be sent to info@frederickstreetgallery.com. You just need to send a sample of your work at this point. You can then work on your entry to be delivered on July 27. The exhibition will run until August 31.