Do you have what it takes to cause a fright in Alnwick's Garden of Screams?
The first ever open casting is being held for volunteers to help with Alnwick’s Garden of Screams this Halloween.
October 31 is fast approaching and Alnwick Garden’s event is making a return due to popular demand.
And the venue prepares to transform into The Scare Garden, an open casting is being held for recruits who dare to scare guests.
The Scare Zone will see Alnwick’s take on the Labyrinth – only to be entered by those who are brave enough.
The Spooky Walk will take place in the dark, as the normally beautiful garden transforms into a zombie-infested nightmare.
If you’re brave enough to enter, then you may want to volunteer to be the one to scare guests.
Those who would like to volunteer will need to be available across a series of nights between 5.30pm and 9pm at The Alnwick Garden.
Are you free on these evenings across the Halloween period?
Saturday, October 26
Sunday, October 27
Monday, October 28
Tuesday, October 29
Wednesday, October 30
Thursday, October 31
The Spooky Walk, a ticketed event between 5pm and 7.30pm, is rated 12A so all children aged under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
It’s separate to general Garden admission at £8 per person.
An Alnwick Garden spokesperson said: “It will be spookier, scarier and more blood curdling than your wildest dreams could even imagine.”
The Scare Zone is free with Garden Entry during the daytime.
To apply and find out more about the event and volunteering you can send an email to nicola.jones@alnwickgarden.com.