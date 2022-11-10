Max Tyler – described as one of the UK music industry’s most exciting young talents – is set to DJ poolside at Sunderland Aquatics Centre on Saturday, November 26.

The 19-year-old DJ and producer will play a two-hour set at the centre, managed by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council.

The dual-run inflatable will be out in the main pool, enabling races to take place, while there will also be floats and fun activities, and an open swim section.

The event will be staged from 6pm-8pm and is for all ages. Tickets are £10 each and bookings can be made here

Tyler, who will be positioned on the spectator balcony over the main pool, rose to prominence during the 2020 lockdowns with his live Instagram DJ sets on Friday nights.

His first track, ‘You Only Want Me’, was released in July 2020 and reached number two in the iTunes Charts and number three in the Dance Charts.

Tyler has been in residency at The View from The Shard in London since 2021 and two of his tracks reached the top 10 of the Dance Charts this year.

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Max Tyler to Sunderland Aquatic Centre for this fun family event.