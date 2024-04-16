Disco Inferno: Brutus Gold's Love Train heads to Sunderland this weekend.

On April 20, The Fire Station in Sunderland will be transformed into the epicentre of disco fever as Brutus Gold's Love Train rolls into town.

Prepare to be dazzled by the world's greatest disco show, promising an immersive evening filled with funky beats, outrageous characters, and enough glitter to light up the North East night sky.

Brutus Gold's Love Train isn't just a show—it's an experience like no other. Picture yourself surrounded by the glitz and glamour of the 70s, with an all-star cast of characters ready to take you on a journey back in time.

From the suave Disco Detective, Chad Valley, to the singing sensation, Carmen Rola, and the infamous Disco Dick, this lineup is bursting with personality and pzazz.

But that's not all. Join Camp David, the Queen of Disco from Frisco, along with Virginia Slim, Polly Ester, and Discojak as they bring the spirit of Studio 54 right to your doorstep. And let's not forget about the mastermind behind it all, the one and only Brutus Gold, whose infectious energy will have you dancing until dawn.

"Brutus Gold's Love Train is more than just a show—it's a phenomenon," a spokesperson from The Fire Station said today. "It's a celebration of everything that made the 70s the grooviest decade of them all and we can’t wait for the show. We know the Brutus has a long relationship with the people of Sunderland and we expect another memorable night on Wearside."

Throughout the years, Brutus Gold's Love Train has captivated audiences around the globe, from prestigious festivals in Switzerland to exclusive private parties attended by the likes of Tina Turner, Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson. Now, it's Sunderland's turn to experience the magic firsthand.

So dust off your platforms, dig out your bell-bottoms, and get ready to "Do the Hustle" like never before. This is one disco party you won't want to miss!

Tickets for Brutus Gold's Love Train at The Fire Station in Sunderland on April 20th, 2024, are available now. Don't wait—secure your spot on the dance floor and prepare to embark on the journey of a lifetime.

Doors: 19:00

Performance Starts: 19:30

Tickets: From £29