Dave Stewart releases new rock opera album Who To Love
Sunderland legend Dave Stewart has released a new album with his creative collective, The Time Experience Project.
Multi-award-winning Mackem Dave Stewart has released new music with a creative collective of talented writers, actors, filmmakers, composers and performers.
The highly-acclaimed songwriter, musician and producer recently formed the new creative collective, The Time Experience Project who this month released their inaugural project, Who To Love, a 10-song modern rock opera via Dave's label, Bay Street Records.
The album's release is underscored with a pulsating focus track, Electrified, that's backed with an official music video starring Greta Scarano.
Who To Love will also have a movie - which premiered this week at the Rome Film Festival - to accompany the album.
With Who To Love, Dave writes a new page in his incredible career which also includes being a Golden Globe Award winner and Eurythmics co-founder, amongst many achievements.
For this project, Dave Stewart called to his side the great Italian television, stage, and film actress, Greta Scarano and legendary Italian band Mokadelic for this adventure that inextricably joins music and images.
Brings Me Home is the lead single from the album.
Dave said: "It's a song about the power of real love; about how something as simple as holding someone's hand or seeing their face can make us feel at home, even amid chaos.
"In a world that is constantly changing and moving at a rapid pace, it is important to slow down and connect with others in a meaningful way.
"This song reminds us that we all need a place to call home, both physically and emotionally."
"The songs on this album are centered around the elusive nature of time, how it seems to speed up or slow down depending on your mental state," added Dave from Barnes.
"Through the music and lyrics we try to interpret this feeling and how life's journey can become serpentine and surreal as we wander through moments of sadness, melancholy, love addiction and pure ecstasy.
"The short film revolves around a character who is struggling with anxiety and loneliness, reflected in both the music and the actions of the protagonist."
Next month, Dave will be returning home to perform his Eurythmics Songbook tour at Sunderland Empire on November 10.