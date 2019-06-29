Community groups in Sunderland and South Tyneside given £12,000 funding boost
Community groups across Sunderland and South Tyneside have been awarded £12,000 to boost their arts and culture offering.
The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council England funded initiative working to increase participation in arts and culture on Wearside and South Tyneside, has awarded the cash from its Your Art fund, which has been running for more than five years.
The fund is designed to commission community groups to develop their own artistic ideas and to support people to lead and programme arts events in their own communities.
Groups across the two areas who will share this round of funding are Grindon Church Community Project; Falling on Your Feet; Talk 2 Us; Young Asian Voices (two applications); Bedewell Birds of a Feather; Groundwork; SAPS;
Big Local Central Jarrow; Connected Carers and Hospitality and Hope.
Also among the recipients is The Wonderful Arty Group, which will be running arts sessions for cancer patients and others living with illness from the Kitui Hair Design Salon in High Barnes, Sunderland.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Kitui owner Nicola Wood is one of four people who’ve come together to create The Wonderful Arty Group to run the sessions.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 so know from first hand how art can give you a focus away from illness and help with recuperation. Our sessions will take place in the salon, which is the only NHS approved supplier of wigs for those suffering hair loss in Sunderland – so I would imagine some of our clients may join our sessions,” explained Nicola.
Gavin Selby, a graphic designer, photographer and film maker who also manages Kitui’s social media presence, will be the course organiser.
“We wanted to provide people living with an illness or condition with a focus or distraction from their day-to-day problems and use art as a therapy to make each of the participants feel they have a regular activity to look forward to.”
*If you’re interested in taking part in one of the Wonderful Arty Group in Sunderland, email thewonderfulartygroup@gmail.com for more details.