CMAT tour: Irish singer-songwriter postpones UK dates including Newcastle show

A music star has been forced to reschedule a large part of her tour, including a Newcastle show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CMAT, an Irish singer-songwriter has been forced to reschedule a run of shows for health reasons.

She was scheduled to perform at O2 City Hall in Newcastle on Monday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CMAT at All Points East. Credit: Isha Shah/Outside | Isha Shah/Outside

A post from the star to social media reads: “Hi everybody - I am devastated to say that due to an infected wisdom tooth I need to reschedule all of my upcoming dates of the October UK tour.

“I woke up today with a throbbing pain in my jaw and booked an emergency visit with my dentist. He has booked me in for surgery to remove both lower wisdom teeth next week and given me antibiotics to help with the infection.

“I am told the recovery period for my surgery is two weeks to allow me to heal, with a following short period to allow me get back to full health. We are working to reschedule dates and will provide information on this as soon as possible.

“Your ticket will be valid for the rescheduled dates - if you’re not able to make the new date please contact your point of purchase for a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I realise that this will cause difficulties for so many of you who may have made plans to travel to these dates, and for this I can only say I am so so sorry.if there was anything I could do I would do it, but I currently can’t even open my mouth wide enough to laugh let alone sing.

“I also can’t even chew any food for the foreseeable so if anybody can send ice cream and or soup recommendations they would be hugely appreciated!!!”

“I am in so much pain right now that i can barely think straight enough to type. All I can do is lie in bed watching The Osbournes and dream about making it up to you all in the very near future.

“I love to sing so much. RIP my back two wisdom teeth you would have loved brixton academy.

“Lots and lots of love,ciara (cmat) x x x xx”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CMAT was touring as part of the rollout of her album Euro Country, which was released earlier this year. The album peaked at number two in the UK album chart and is nominated for the Mercury Prize.