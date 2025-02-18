The final artists have been confirmed 🎶

The BRIT Awards have announced their final two performers at this year’s ceremony.

Sam Fender and Lola Young are set to play live during the awards at The O2, London on March 1.

They join names confirmed last week including Sabrina Carpenter and Myles Smith.

Organisers of this year’s event had already listed a who’s who of acts who will perform live last week, but have now added two more names in what has been promised as the ‘final’ musicians set to perform at the ceremony.

Sam Fender and Lola Young were confirmed overnight as performing at this year’s awards ceremony, coincidentally with the pair also having both earned nominations. Fender is up for Artist of the Year and Alt/Rock Act, while Young is in the running for Pop Act.

Speaking about being included in the line-up of performers this year, Fender said: "Me and the band are so excited to perform at The BRIT Awards this year - we can't wait to get up on that stage again!"

Lola Young also echoed the sentiments shared by Fender about performing at one of the biggest nights in the UK music calendar: "I am super excited and grateful to be performing at The BRIT Awards this year. It's a dream come true and an absolute honour to share this moment alongside so many incredible artists.

"To be nominated is a huge achievement for me, and I'm so thankful for all the support I've received."

BRIT Awards 2025 - final list of performers

When are the BRIT Awards being screened on TV?

The BRIT Awards 2025 are set to be broadcast on ITV 1 and ITVX on March 1 2025, with the time we once again assume being 8pm (if indeed the show is live and uncut.)

