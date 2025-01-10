Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Midwest Princess continues her triumphant 2024 early in the new year 👑

The pop star, set to headline Leeds and Reading 2025, has been crowned the winner of BBC Sound of 2025.

The prestigious honour, selected by a panel of over 180 industry experts and artists—including Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa—shines a spotlight on the most exciting emerging music talent.

Chappell Roan has won the annual BBC Sound of... for 2025. | Getty Images

Chappell Roan rose to prominence in 2024 following the release of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in September 2023. The album, featuring standout singles such as "Red Wine Supernova," "Casual," "Pink Pony Club," and "Hot to Go," soared to the top of the UK charts and secured the number two spot in the US.

The BBC Sound of... award is an annual celebration of rising stars in the music industry, spotlighting artists who are expected to make a major impact in the coming year. Introduced in 2003, the award has built a reputation for identifying breakthrough talent across a wide range of genres.

Previous recipients, including Adele, Sam Smith, and HAIM, have gone on to enjoy global success, cementing the award as a key milestone for emerging artists.

Who else appeared on the BBC Sound of 2025 final shortlist?

The final five saw two Mercury Prize winning acts included, with English Teacher (2024’s winner) and Ezra Collective (2023’s winner) earning fifth and second place respectively, while Myles Smith, who is set to tour the country this year, coming in fourth position in 2025’s list.

Known for his emotionally resonant beats and smooth production, Barry Can’t Swim’s ability to captivate listeners with his unique take on house and downtempo sounds led him to finish third on the 2025 list.

BBC Sound of 2025 - top five artists

Chappell Roan Ezra Collective Barry Can’t Swim Myles Smith English Teacher

