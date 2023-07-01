Australian Popstar Natalie Imbruglia and a new Introducing stage confirmed for Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield

One of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Natalie Imbruglia will join the Self Esteem line-up on Saturday 2nd September, having been personally selected by the Rotherham born headliner who will also perform alongside the likes of Confidence Man, Bimini and Arctic Numpties.

In other major news, Rock N Roll Circus has also announced it will host a second stage in partnership with BBC Introducing across all three days, showcasing rising stars in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

In collaboration with BBC Radio Sheffield, Noel Gallagher (who is performing Rock N Roll Circus on Friday 1 September), Self Esteem (Saturday 2nd September) and Gatecrasher DJs (Sunday 3 September), the Rock N Roll Circus Introducing stage will host 12 of the freshest new acts in the area, who will perform in front of thousands of music fans.

Natalie Imbruglia

A spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus said today: “We are thrilled to confirm a true icon of the music world in Natalie. She has consistently provided the world with songs that have acted as the soundtrack to millions of lives, and we think Self Esteem has made a perfect choice to fit the ethos of the festival.

“We also simply couldn't resist having a second stage to give a platform to emerging musicians in South Yorkshire.

“We think it's important to help support the stars of tomorrow and we're sure the people of Sheffield and beyond will get behind them and enjoy this whole new line-up. Noel, Self Esteem and Gatecrasher have all personally handpicked the acts in liaison with BBC Introducing, we can't wait to see them all for the first time”

Natalie Imbruglia first stole our hearts over a quarter of a century ago with her chart-topping smash hit cover of the iconic track, 'Torn', astonishingly the most played song on Australian radio since 1990.

Since then, she has released six studio albums, and in 2021 she made a triumphant return with her critically acclaimed, Top 10 album, ‘Firebird’.

Natalie has won eight Aria’s, two Brit Awards, one Billboard Music Award and received three Grammy Nominations.

Most recently, she has had a cameo in the final ever episode of Neighbours where she played Beth Brennan through the 90’s and won the third series of the UK version of The Masked Singer.

Meanwhile, the Introducing Stage for the Noel Gallagher date will see the likes of Sheffield rockers and Steve Lamacq favourites Weekend Recovery take to the stage alongside The Underground Sound Society, Mock Tudors, Lost Boy and Harri Larkin.

On Saturday 2nd September (Self Esteem & Natalie Imbruglia) BBC Introducing will host the magical world of Yorkshire TikTok star and singer/songwriter Precious Pepala, Oh Papa, Gia Ford, Sister Wives and Rhiannon Scutt.

The Sunday Gatecrasher BBC Introducing Stage is expected to be announced soon.

Rock N Roll Circus is a three day live music event taking place at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield between 1-3 September. It will feature, amongst other artists, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Happy Mondays, Self Esteem, Bimini, Ferry Corsten and many others.

Tickets options for all events can be found here: linktr.ee/rnrcircus