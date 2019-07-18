Audiences moved by Bobby Robson Saved My Life - what we made of the new production at The Customs House in South Shields
Courageous. Inspiring. Legend. What would your three words be to describe Sir Bobby Robson?
Moving new show Bobby Robson Saved My Life took to the stage of the Customs House in South Shields this week, paying tribute to the incredible legacy of the former Newcastle United and England manager.
Written by Tom Kelly and directed by Jamie Brown, the show explores how one person can have a dramatic effect on another without ever knowing it.
Focusing on three very different characters, played by Charlie Richmond, Donald McBride and Sam Neale, the show follows the ups and downs life throws at them, with one thing in common - that Bobby Robson saved their lives.
With the characters talking directly to the audience, the play is an intimate and heart-warming piece that celebrates not only Sir Bobby’s life, but the impact he had on so many.
Sir Bobby was born in County Durham and played for Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and England before going into management.
He sadly died in July 2009, aged 76, after a long battle with cancer.
His legacy continues, through both his impact in the world of football and on those battling cancer, with the formation of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.
It launched in 2008 to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer and in that time has raised more than £13m.
And the show itself also raises money for the charity, with a portion of each ticket sale donated to foundation.
In the run up to the show producer Gareth Hunter asked the public to describe Sir Bobby in three words, by uploading a video to social media using the hashtag #3wordsforBobby.
The clips provide a inspiring beginning and close to the show – highlighting the impressive legacy left by Sir Bobby.
Bobby Robson Saved My Life runs until Saturday, July 20, at The Customs House, before moving on to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich and the Tyne Theatre and Opera House.
The Customs House performances start at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.
Tickets, priced from £20, are available from the box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at: www.customshouse.co.uk.
*Please note the show contains references to suicide.