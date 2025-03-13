Ant and Dec nominated for two Royal Television Society Awards

Ant and Dec have been listed as nominees for the Royal Television Society Awards for the first time since 2018.

For just the fourth time, Ant and Dec have may win a Royal Television Society Award.

The RTS announced their full list of 2025 nominees this week, and the Geordie duo are once again up for a prize.

Ant and Dec have been nominated for two Royal Television Society Awards

The BBC leads the way with 45 nominations across the 29 categories.

Ant and Dec are nominated for two awards, the Entertainment Award for their Saturday Night Takeaway show and the Enterainment Performance for the same show. The first award celebrates the show itself, while the second celebrates the names and faces who help make the prgrammes such a spectacle.

In the Entertainment category, Saturday Night Takeaway is up against Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, which is broadcast on the BBC, as well as hugely popular gameshow The Traitors.

The latter is also featured in the Entertainment Performance Category where Claudia Winkleman is nominated alongside Steven Frayne for his work on Miracles.

And and Dec have prevously struggled in the awards, as opposed to the huge success they have seen in the National Television Awards.

In 1995 they won an award for their self titled ‘The Ant and Dec Show’ before winning the Best Children’s Entertainment Programme for SMTV Live in 2000.

The following year they won the award for Best Television Presenters but have not been nominated for an award since 2018, when they were up for the same two awards as they are in 2025, losing out to Love Island and the presenting team behind The Last Leg.

Before this the duo were nominated for an award every year going back to 2010.

The Royal Television Society Award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, March 25 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.