All you need to know about Pink ahead of her 2023 tour and dates at the Stadium of Light

Pink is heading out on the road for the first time since her Beautiful Trauma World Tour ended in 2019, but what should you know about the superstar before attempting to get the highly sought-after tickets for next year’s two nights at the Stadium of Light?

How many albums has PInk released?

In total, the singer has released eight studio albums and six compilation albums, as well as one collaborative album, named Rose Ave. which was recorded with Canadian Dallas Green.

All you need to know about Pink ahead of her 2022 tour and dates at the Stadium of Light. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, was released in 2000 and was quickly followed by 2001’s Missundaztood and Try This, which was put to the public in 2003.

It took another three years for Pink to release her next project I’m Not Dead, which was released in April 2006 and Funhouse, her first album to hit the top of the UK album charts, was released in 2008.

The prolific releases came to an end in the following decade with The Truth About Love being put out in 2012 before 2017’s Beautiful Trauma and 2019’s Hurts 2B Human.

How many number one albums has Pink had?

Pink has three UK number one albums to her name. The first of these was Funhouse in 2008 with Beautiful Trauma and Hurts 2B Human both also hitting the top spot.

How many number one singles has she had?

Much like her albums, Pink can boast three number one singles in the UK charts. The first of these came from Lady Marmalade in 2001 which was a collaboration with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mýa.

The second came just one year later when Just Like A Pill hit the top spot in the summer of 2002 before the feat was replicated by So What in 2008.

Where else is Pink playing on her 2023 tour?

In addition to her two nights at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, Pink’s UK Summer Carnival tour dates will see her play two nights in at Bolton’s University of Bolton Stadium, one night at Villa Park in Birmingham as well as a night at Hyde Park in London.

As part of the announcement, the singer also announced two nights in Paris, as well as festival sets at Werchter Boutique in Belgium and PinkPop Festival in the Netherlands.

Six dates across central Europe finish off the Summer Carnival run including sets in Berlin, Munich, Hannover, Vienna, Koln and Warsaw.

When do Pink’s 2023 tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for all the above dates go on sale on Friday, October 14, at 10am in the local time of the show.

When did Pink last play at the Stadium of Light?