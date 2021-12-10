All the confirmed acts set to perform at Sunderland's new Fire Station as the venue reaches it's opening day
Sunderland’s newest performance venue is ready to open, and plenty of acts are already set to grace the stage.
Friday December 10 marks the official opening day of The Fire Station, Sunderland’s newest music and performing arts venue, and the venue already has a calendar full of top acts from across Sunderland and further afield.
But who has already been announced to play at the new venue ahead of the opening night?
Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening have the honour of playing the first official headline set at the new venue on December 10, with Tickell and her band being supported by The Lake Poets.
Known for playing the fiddle and Northumbrian smallpipes, Kathryn Tickell opens the venue with a local flavour as her and her backing band from Northumberland are backed by Wearside natives The Lake Poets in a support slot. The act are best known for writing the theme to Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die series.
The local flavour continues into the opening weekend with the Royal Northern Sinfonia playing at the new site on December 12. The group will perform a special Christmas concert before Sunderland prog-rock band Field Music host a celebratory grand opening on December 17.
The show will see the band combine with other North East acts including Frankie Francis, Barry Hyde and Faye Fantarrow to create a local spectacle.
The venue has also attracted touring artists with British soul icon Mica Paris also hitting the Fire Station stage in the venue’s opening days. On December 15 she is set to perform songs from Gospel, her first album in over a decade.
Newcastle based soul and funk band Smoove and Turrell are set to be the venue’s final gig of the year when they play the High Street West site on December 19. They will be joined by The Voices of Virtue Choir, Kay Greyson and Origin Dance Crew.
Heading into 2022, Emeli Sande is set to perform at the venue’s first night of the year on January 15. The University of Sunderland Chancellor is set to bring an emotional performance to a sold out crowd.
The confirmed performances for the Fire Station are as follows:
Teddy Thompson – January 20
Richard Dawson – January 22
The Shires – January 27
The Diana Ross Story – February 5
A Celebration of Amy Winehouse – February 10
Komo Taiko drumming group – February 16
A Doll’s House – February 17
The Transatlantic Ensemble perform Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours – February 18
The Monocle – February 19
Gregory Alan Isakov – March 3
The Music of the Moody Blues – March 4
This Is The Kit – March 10
BBC Radio 3 New Music Show – March 12
Orlando Weeks – March 13
The Wilson Family – March 18
China Crisis – March 19
Bill Laurence Trio – March 23
Gary Delaney – March 26
Rowan Rheingans – March 27
Speakeasy – April 8
Fisherman's Friends – April 9
Luther – April 10
Janey Godley – April 14
The Young’uns – April 16
The Hot Club of Cowtown – April 20
Sunset Sons – April 21
Beth Nielsen Chapman – April 22
Flook – 29 April
100% Soul – April 30
The Futureheads – June 11
Woman to Woman – October 21
Milton Jones – November 9