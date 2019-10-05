More businesses are set to take up residence in The Riverwalk development in Durham.

The Riverwalk in Durham launched earlier this summer, with Odeon Luxe opening in June and Cosy Club restaurant and bar launched in July, with bosses saying both have proved a hit with visitors.

It is also home to Results gym, Icestone Geltato, Biz R Coffee House, InShanghi buffet and lounge bar, It’s All About the Cake, Old Tom’s Gin Bar, Thai River and Nudo Sushi, with 80 jobs created so far.

Still in the pipeline is Delaney's Donkey Irish bar, Log Fire Pizza Co, Flip Stack pancakes and coffee house, The Food Pit and the Curious Mr Fox.

The Riverwalk development has been created on the land where The Gates shopping centre stood.

Bosses say the new cinema and restaurant have been given a warm welcome to the city by visitors and residents.

Odeon has already hosted a total of 386 sold-out screenings, with Spider-Man: Far From Home, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and Rocketman proving popular.

Miranda Harding, general manager of the cinema, said: “We are so thrilled with how Odeon Luxe Durham has been received by the local community.

“We have had fantastic support since day one with really positive feedback from our guests.

“We look forward to continuing to welcome local film fans and continue growing our place in the community.”

Cosy Club managing director, Amber Wood said: “We saw lots of excited faces on our opening day and the site has been bustling ever since.”

Nick Berry, partner at Clearbell Capital, which owns the site, added: “Since the completion of the Riverwalk, visitors to Durham have been able to enjoy magnificent views of the castle and the cathedral from the striking new riverside promenade, which will be home to many more exciting new restaurants and brands over the coming months.

“It is great to see this destination come to life as we reach some key milestones in the development.”