Acclaimed choirs to deliver early Christmas present for Sunderland's Seventeen Nineteen venue
The newly renovated Holy Trinity Church will be home to a magical evening of song from the Tyneside and Compass A Cappella choirs this Saturday (December 9).
Supported by vocal groups Enigma, Evolution, and South Side, the event is a chance to showcase the new-look venue and the talents of the chorus, who are also looking for new members.
Musical director Susan Jones says she's keen to find tenors to complement the choir, but you don’t need to be a world class performer. A good voice and enthusiasm are what matter most.
Susan said: “When we sing a cappella, our voices are the instruments, just like an orchestra. To achieve a full and rich sound, we need a certain number of voices and ranges in different sections. If you’re interested, come along, and say hello!”
Located at Church Street East, Sunderland, Seventeen Nineteen is a Grade 1 listed church that offers the perfect backdrop to the Christmas concert which begins at 7.30pm. Attendees will be able to get into the Christmas spirit with mince pies, a fully licensed bar and hot chocolate! The event is free to attend, however, organisers request that those attending donate generously on the night so the venue can continue to host these shows.
Tickets are selling fast but you can check availability at eventwebsite.com or at the Seventeen Nineteen front counter.
Compass A Cappella, rehearse at Cleadon Academy, every Tuesday, 7.30pm. For more details about joining the chorus call 0191 500 1647 or visit www.compassacapella.org.uk