Accessible music project hits right note with Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army workshop

A project that provides opportunities for people with additional needs to develop their musical talent is hitting the right notes by hosting a musical workshop at Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army.

The Music Man Project is an award winning and fully accessible music service for adults and children with learning disabilities, providing education, enjoyment and access to performance opportunities, most recently with entertainer Michael Ball at The Royal Albert Hall.

It is part of a partnership with The Salvation Army’s Enabled community, which provides spiritual support and friendship to people with disabilities, their families and carers.

The free musical workshop, which welcomes all adults with disabilities, their carers and family members, will take place at Sunderland Millfield Salvation Army in Rutland Street on Saturday 15 March between 1pm and 3pm.

The workshop, led by Music Man Project Leader David Stanley and the Music Man ambassadors will give people the opportunity to sing, dance and play instruments in a safe and welcoming environment.

Jo-Anne Graham, Disability Engagement Advisor at The Salvation Army, said: “The Music Man Project provides fantastic opportunities for people with disabilities to learn new instruments, develop their talents, make friends and take part in amazing events like performing on a world famous stage with Michael Ball! We’re really excited to be able to showcase what Music Man does at this event in Sunderland.

“Many Salvation Army churches have their own Music Man Project and we’re delighted that interest is starting to gather in other areas. The churches involved do it so well and the people are so enthused. It’s accessible to young and old and is a beautiful way for people to express themselves, to realize their musical talents and abilities.

“This event is open to anyone with a disability and their carers and friends, whether you are connected to The Salvation Army or not. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet new people in a safe environment.

“Our Enabled community is about empowering, ministering to each other, spiritual and social fellowship, helping people to feel valued, recognised and celebrated for what they can do in society. Please do come along and see what we’re all about!”

David Stanley, a Disability Rights Campaigner who founded The Music Man Project, said: “The Music Man Project’s partnership with The Salvation Army is a unique collaboration which provides life-changing musical opportunities for people with learning disabilities, regardless of their needs. The Music Man Project Ambassadors and I are very proud to help launch each new regional Salvation Army Music Man Project, and we can’t wait to see where we will go next!

“Every week, Music Man students join together to sing, play and dance in Salvation Army churches across the UK. They express themselves, they listen and they laugh. They’re musicians with purpose and pride, and part of our great big musical family. From the first workshop to performances at the Royal Albert Hall, I’m deeply humbled by the journey we’ve been on together and grateful to God for the faith shown in me by The Salvation Army.”

If you would like to come along to this free event at The Salvation Army in Rutland Street SR4 6HX you can book your place with Caron by phoning 0191 5673084 or by emailing [email protected]

For more information on The Music Man Project visit https://themusicmanproject.com/salvation-army/