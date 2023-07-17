26 pictures from Kubix Pop 2023 as stormy weather fails to stop music festival at Sunderland's Herrington Country Park
While story weather left many events a washout over the weekend, Kubix fans and acts performing buzzed on through the elements at Herrington Country Park.
Sugababes, Five, A1, N-Trance and 911 were some of the acts on the bill at the music festival.
The event returns on Saturday, July 22, with its alternative and rock edition, featuring Squeeze, Mark Almond, Terrovision, Inspiral Carpets, Heaven 17 and The Enemy among others.
And the evening before will see NDubz perform in a separate gig at the park.
