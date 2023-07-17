News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Stormy weather fails to stop KubixStormy weather fails to stop Kubix
Stormy weather fails to stop Kubix

26 pictures from Kubix Pop 2023 as stormy weather fails to stop music festival at Sunderland's Herrington Country Park

While story weather left many events a washout over the weekend, Kubix fans and acts performing buzzed on through the elements at Herrington Country Park.
By Ross Robertson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:39 BST

Sugababes, Five, A1, N-Trance and 911 were some of the acts on the bill at the music festival.

The event returns on Saturday, July 22, with its alternative and rock edition, featuring Squeeze, Mark Almond, Terrovision, Inspiral Carpets, Heaven 17 and The Enemy among others.

And the evening before will see NDubz perform in a separate gig at the park.

Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

1. Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

2. Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

3. Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

Stormy weather hits Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Boy band 911 performance at Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

4. Boy band 911 performance at Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park.

Boy band 911 performance at Kubix Pop 2023 at Herrington Country Park. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:SunderlandN-Trance