The run up to the UK summer festival season is already paved with sonic gold 🎶

A number of huge album releases are already scheduled for release in early 2025.

Lana Del Rey, Ringo Starr, Shygirl and more are set to release their brand new works across Spring.

Here’s what albums have been confirmed to be released from January to May 2025, including some not set in stone.

Tire as we might to say that 2025 is shaping up to be a phenomenal year is music, be it festivals and concert tours, the albums released in early 2025 speak for themselves.

Among the standout releases in January alone, fans can look forward to the return of iconic names like Ringo Starr with Look Up and Franz Ferdinand, who will be bringing their new album The Human Fear to the forefront.

One of the most buzzed-about names is Lana Del Rey, who is set to release The Right Person Will Stay in May. Known for her cinematic, melancholic soundscapes, this album promises to continue her legacy of introspective lyrics and lush, atmospheric production. Fans of Del Rey's emotionally rich storytelling can look forward to another deeply personal work, offering a window into her evolution as an artist.

Another buzz-worthy release around springtime is that of Sam Fender, who is looking to continue his run at the top of the UK album charts with People Watching, the eagerly anticipated follow up to his 2021 album, Seventeen Going Under.

In the rock and alternative scenes, Coheed and Cambria will release Vaxis – Act III: The Father of Make Believe in March, further expanding their ambitious concept series. Known for blending progressive rock with intricate storytelling, this album will likely push the boundaries of the band's sound, promising an epic addition to their discography.

Alongside Coheed and Cambria, Inhaler will release Open Wide in February, which continues their rise within the UK rock scene, while adding a diverse touch to the year’s line-up, Sharon Van Etten and the Attachment Theory will debut their collaborative album, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory, also in February.

Known for her emotive song-writing and bold genre-blending, this project will showcase Van Etten's ability to weave together intricate musical arrangements with raw, vulnerable lyrics.

Meanwhile there’s a standout highlight with Shygirl, known for her cutting-edge mix of electronic, hip hop, and experimental pop, releasing Club Shy Room 2 in the same month, while on the calendar before June 2025 but without a specific date in question are releases for A$AP Rocky, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Miley Cyrus and Kesha.

Album releases scheduled for 2025

January 2025

January 3: Lil Baby – WHAM (Who Hard as Me)

January 8: Ethel Cain – Perverts

January 10: Franz Ferdinand – The Human Fear

January 10: Ringo Starr – Look Up

January 10: Tremonti – The End Will Show Us How

January 17: David Gray – Dear Life

January 17: Dear Seattle – Toy

January 17: Ela Minus – Dia

January 17: Mac Miller – Balloonerism

January 17: Rebecca Black – Salvation

January 17: Tokyo Blade – Time Is the Fire

January 17: Victoria Canal – Slowly, It Dawns

January 17: The Weather Station – Humanhood

January 24: Avatarium – Between You, God, the Devil and the Dead

January 24: Benjamin Booker – Lower

January 24: Central Cee – Can't Rush Greatness

January 24: FKA Twigs – Eusexua

January 24: Ghais Guevara – Goyard Ibn Said

January 24: Kane Brown – The High Road

January 24: Larkin Poe – Bloom

January 24: Mogwai – The Bad Fire

January 24: Tunng – Love You All Over Again

January 24: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

January 24: Young Knives – Landfill

January 31: All That Remains – Antifragile

January 31: Bonnie "Prince" Billy – The Purple Bird

January 31: Cymande – Renascence

January 31: Geologist & D.S. – A Shaw Deal

January 31: Grayscale – The Hart

January 31: The Hellacopters – Overdriver

January 31: L.S. Dunes – Violet

January 31: Ludovico Einaudi – The Summer Portraits

January 31: Manic Street Preachers – Critical Thinking

January 31: Mike – Showbiz!

January 31: Moe – Circle of Giants

January 31: Tyga – Not Safe for Work

February 2025

February 7: Basia Bulat – Basia's Palace

February 7: Dream Theater – Parasomnia

February 7: Guided by Voices – Universe Room

February 7: Inhaler – Open Wide

February 7: Jinjer – Duél

February 7: Oklou – Choke Enough

February 7: Olly Alexander – Polari

February 7: Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory – Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory

February 7: Squid – Cowards

February 14: Alessia Cara – Love & Hyperbole

February 14: Bartees Strange – Horror

February 14: Horsegirl – Phonetics On and On

February 14: Lacuna Coil – Sleepless Empire

February 14: Mallrat – Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right

February 14: Richard Dawson – End of the Middle

February 14: Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2

February 14: Venturing – Ghostholding

February 14: The War and Treaty – Plus One

February 14: The Wombats – Oh! The Ocean

February 21: Baths – Gut

February 21: Killswitch Engage – This Consequence

February 21: Nao – Jupiter

February 21: One Ok Rock – Detox

February 21: The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band – Honeysuckle

February 21: Roddy Ricch – The Navy Album

February 21: Sam Fender – People Watching

February 21: Silverstein – Antibloom

February 21: Tate McRae – So Close to What

February 28: Architects – The Sky, the Earth & All Between

February 28: Avantasia – Here Be Dragons

February 28: Banks – Off with Her Head

February 28: Eric Bass – Eric Bass Presents: I Had a Name

February 28: Everything Is Recorded – Temporary

February 28: Lisa – Alter Ego

February 28: Miya Folick – Erotica Veronica

February 28: Panda Bear – Sinister Grift

February 28: Sports Team – Boys These Days

March 2025

March 7: Destruction – Birth of Malice

March 7: HotWax – Hot Shock

March 7: The Lathums – Matter Does Not Define

March 7: Sasami – Blood on the Silver Screen

March 7: Spiritbox – Tsunami Sea

March 7: Tokimonsta – Eternal Reverie

March 14: Coheed and Cambria – Vaxis – Act III: The Father of Make Believe

March 14: Courting – Lust for Life, Or: 'How to Thread the Needle and Come Out the Other Side to Tell the Story'

March 14: Mia Wray – Hi, It’s Nice to Meet Me

March 21: Greentea Peng – Tell Dem It's Sunny

March 21: James Arthur – Pisces

March 21: Lordi – Limited Deadition

March 21: More Eaze & Claire Rousay – No Floor

March 21: Old Mervs – Old Mervs

March 21: The Horrors – Night Life

March 28: Arch Enemy – Blood Dynasty

March 28: The Darkness – Dreams on Toast

March 28: Memphis May Fire – Shapeshifter

April 2025

April 4: Bleed from Within – Zenith

April 4: Panchiko – Ginkgo

May 2025

May 2: The Farm – Let the Music (Take Control)

May 9: The Amazons – 21st Century Fiction

May 9: Ben Kweller – Outcast Sun

May 16: Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay

Date Unknown - Early 2025

A$AP Rocky – Don't Be Dumb

Blondie – TBA

Brian Wilson – Cows in the Pasture

Bullet for My Valentine – TBA

Car Seat Headrest – TBA

Charlie Puth – TBA

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Clipping – TBA

Clipse – TBA

Finger Eleven – TBA

Finn Wolfhard – TBA

Helloween – TBA

Kesha – TBA

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Metal Church – TBA

Noisecontrollers – Harmony

Running Wild – TBA

Saweetie – Pretty B***h Music

Silverstein – Pink Moon

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – TBA

Sparks – TBA

Steven Wilson – TBA

Superheaven – Superheaven

Testament – TBA

Triptykon – TBA

What albums are you looking forward to the most from the list of early releases in 2025? Let us know your most eagerly anticipated releases of 2025 by leaving a comment down below.