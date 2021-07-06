20 gigs you want to see at the Stadium of Light
As fans rushed to buy tickets for Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour in Sunderland, talk turned to future gigs as we count down to the return of live music.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:55 am
Sir Elton will bring his show to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, June 19, 2022 – more than three years on from the venue’s last concert (Spice Girls) in 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic saw a halt to gigs across the globe in 2020 and 2021 so far, but as we move through the Government’s roadmap out of restrictions there are high hopes for performances aplenty in our future.
From classic bands to festival favourites, we asked the readers to tell us who they would most like to see tour the North East and rock the region’s crowds.
Here are some of your suggestions from our social media pages.
Page 1 of 5