13 of the biggest names performing in the North East for the remainder of 2025

Published 31st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

This weekend marks the end of major festival season in the North West but there is plenty more to get excited by.

Lindisfarne Festival takes place in Northumberland this weekend, bringing an end to a fantastic run of festivals across the region over the last few months.

No matter how big festivals are within the current entertainment scene, September doesn’t mean the end of live entertainment in the region.

There is still plenty to enjoy as we approach Autumn and these are some of the biggest names getting ready to perform in our region over the coming months.

1. Peter Kay

The iconic comedian will kick off September in the North East with two days at Newcastle's Utilita Arena over Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6. | Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images

2. JLS

After finding fame on the X Factor, British boyband JLS will perform in Newcastle later this year as part of The Club is Alive 2025 Hits Tour. The group will perform atUtilita Arena on Saturday, November 8. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

3. Dave Stewart

Sunderland local Dave Stewart will also head to the region in September. He will perform a selection of Bob Dylan songs as part of his Dave Does Dylan tour at Sunderland's Fire Station on Sunday, September 7. | Sunderland Echo

4. Pale Waves

Pale Waves will also head to Wearside to play the same venue on Monday, October 13. | Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

