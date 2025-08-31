13 of the biggest names performing in the North East for the remainder of 2025

Lindisfarne Festival takes place in Northumberland this weekend, bringing an end to a fantastic run of festivals across the region over the last few months.

No matter how big festivals are within the current entertainment scene, September doesn’t mean the end of live entertainment in the region.

There is still plenty to enjoy as we approach Autumn and these are some of the biggest names getting ready to perform in our region over the coming months.

1 . Peter Kay The iconic comedian will kick off September in the North East with two days at Newcastle's Utilita Arena over Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6.

2 . JLS After finding fame on the X Factor, British boyband JLS will perform in Newcastle later this year as part of The Club is Alive 2025 Hits Tour. The group will perform atUtilita Arena on Saturday, November 8.

3 . Dave Stewart Sunderland local Dave Stewart will also head to the region in September. He will perform a selection of Bob Dylan songs as part of his Dave Does Dylan tour at Sunderland's Fire Station on Sunday, September 7.