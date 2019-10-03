100 Years of Magic for the whole family at Disney On Ice spectacular - our review of the amazing show
Any adult who says they don’t have even a small soft spot for Disney is fibbing.
Every single one of us must have a favourite film or character, whether it’s from when we were children or something we have come to love through the eyes of the young people in our lives.
And Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is the show to deliver a special night for fans both big and small.
From Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck through to Frozen’s Anna and Elsa and Toy Story 4’s Forky, the performance celebrates the familiar faces of childhoods through the ages.
The songs, both old and new, echoed around Newcastle’s Utilita Arena as voices joined in with their favourites, including I’ve Got No Strings, from Pinocchio, I’ll Make A Man Out Of You, from Mulan, and Toy Story’s You’ve Got A Friend In Me.
As well belting out some classics from the back catalogue, guests of all ages enjoyed the stories and songs of Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Frozen, the Lion King and Disney’s princesses.
While younger visitors (and some older ones too) get lost in Disney’s trademark magic and sparkle, I loved the skill and strength of the skating cast and the ease with which they executed some truly stunning moves.
The review of my eight-year-old niece, who watched the glittering spectacle with wide eyes and mouth open?
She couldn’t possibly pick a favourite, and it was the “best night ever”. Magic!
*Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic is on at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena until Sunday, October 6.