Foundation of Light’s Family Fun Day is back this summer for what promises to be a jam-packed day of sports, play, and summer activities.

There's all sorts going on at the Beacon of Light's Family Fun Day this month. | 3rd party

Back for the second time after the inaugural event in 2023, the official charity of Sunderland AFC is looking forward to welcoming hundreds of families from across the North East to the Beacon of Light for the fun day.

The Beacon of Light will be open on Thursday, August 15 between 10am and 3.30pm.

This year’s event will be split into the following time slots to manage capacity: morning 10am to 12.30pm, late morning 11am to 2.30pm, midday 12pm to 2.30pm and afternoon 1pm to 3.30pm.

Entry costs £2 as a donation to the Foundation of Light, the charitable arm of Sunderland AFC.

SAFC mascot Samson the Cat will be there to make special appearances for photo opportunities.

Just some of the activities are: bouncy castles and soft play, disability multi-sports, table tennis, badminton, outdoor football, football inflatables, football challenges, cross bar challenge, cupcake decorating in the kitchen, UV dance party, arts & crafts, a raffle, face painting and local food vendors.

Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult throughout the day. Correct footwear must be worn to access the football pitch on the rooftop barn. Spectators must watch from the viewing gallery.

This is a ticketed event. No sales on the door will be available. Children and adults require tickets to attend. Under-2s go free

Anyone thinking of donating to the Foundation should please consider: £5 gives a disabled youngster access to a sport session, £8 helps keep an older person physically and socially active, £40 supports a young person with their physical and emotional health and £100 provides mental health resources for up to five people.

Everybody is welcome at the Family Fun Day. Free parking in the Stadium of Light’s green or blue car parks.

Local food vendors are joining us on the day, as well as an Ice Cream Van. Yard Nine Cafe will also be open. There are also vending machines near the main entrance and outside the indoor arena.

Booking is online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.