'Allo 'Allo to be staged at Wearside theatre

Listen very carefully - a stage adaptation of hit sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo is heading to the region.

The stage play, Allo Allo, the Camembert Caper, based on the hugely popular ‘80s comedy series, is coming to Chester-le-Street with Dryburn Theatrical Workshop.

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop will stage ‘Allo ‘Allo | Submitted

The play continues the adventures of reluctant resistance hero and harassed café owner, René Artois, in German-occupied wartime France.

Still trying to repatriate a pair of British airmen, René, his wife Edith and their café waitresses, Mimi and Yvette, are embroiled in yet another complicated and life-threatening scheme.

General Von Klinkerhoffen is demanding payment for the loss of the infamous painting of The Fallen Madonna With The Big Boobies, and René is expected to come up with the cash.

Introduce a set of forged franc notes and a bomb all hidden in identical camembert cheeses, what could possibly go wrong?

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said: “Allo Allo, the Camembert Caper features many of your favourite characters from the popular TV series and original stage play, including Officer Crabtree, Michelle of the Resistance, Herr Flick of the Gestapo and Lieutenant Gruber and his little tank.

“Escape with us to an evening of hilarity, crazy plots and nostalgia – I shall say this only once!”

Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday, September 4 to Friday, September 6 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA.

Tickets are £10 for all, with reductions available on block bookings.

Tickets can be booked on 0191 388 3362 or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dryburntheatricalworkshop