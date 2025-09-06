All the fun of the fair as carnival set to return to Washington

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
You can soon enjoy all the fun of the fair as Washington Carnival is set to arrive back in the new town.

Hosted at Albany Park, as well as offering a wide range of traditional fairground rides the carnival will welcome an array of classic cars which will be on display, balloon making, face painting and arts and crafts workshops.

Washington Carnival is set to return on Saturday September 13.
Washington Carnival is set to return on Saturday September 13. | Creating Opportunities.

With Washington new town recently celebrating its 60th birthday there will also be a heritage tent displaying photographs and memorabilia from the formative years of the town.

Children can also enjoy a range of outdoor games and local traders will have stalls selling their products.

If you fancy taking to the stage, this year’s carnival is also hosting Washington’s Got Talent, with the competition open for people all ages.

And if you start to get hungry, there will be a number of food and beverage vans on hand selling a wide range of tasty treats.

The carnival takes place on Saturday September 13 between 10am and 4pm. Entry is free.

To sign up for the talent show call 0191 5373231.

