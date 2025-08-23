All Creatures Great and Small will be back for series 6 later in 2025 🐑

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Creatures Great and Small will be back for series 6 this year.

The cast has shared their hopes for the new episodes.

A Christmas special is also set to be broadcast in 2025.

A new season of All Creatures Great and Small is just around the corner. Filming took place in Yorkshire earlier this year.

Announced at the same time as season five, the sixth series will have six episodes and will be capped off with a Christmas special. Further plans beyond that have not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is based on the books by James Herriot and is the latest such adaptation. Set in the Dales in the early part in the 20th century, it has been a firm favourite since it premiered back in 2020.

All Creatures Great and Small cast share hopes for season 6

Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot in Series 5 of All Creatures Great and Small. PHOTO: Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5 | Helen Williams/Playground/Channel 5

The main cast will be back for series six including of course Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot. The lead actors for the show includes:

Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon

Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon (series 1–3, 5–present)

Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson (later Helen Herriot)

Speaking back as filming on the latest season started in February, the cast shared some of their hopes for the new episodes with Masterpiece on PBS - the US broadcaster for the show. The actors had not seen the scripts for the upcoming series at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Shenton said: “I really hope there’s some fun to be had for James and Helen, they’ve had such a stressful time of late and I hope now that James is home that they can enjoy family time and make space for a bit of fun. They’re both good at that.”

Discussing what he hopes in store for James Herriot this season, actor Nicholas Ralph added: “So my hope for him is to continue that building of the foundations on which to raise his family. And obviously, around about this time, we all know that people had children earlier, and usually more than one, so if there was the pitter-patter of little feet once again…We’ll see about that!”

Callum Woodhouse said: “I want Tristan to carry on exactly how he is—holding on to his spirit and his energy, but carrying on at times, pulling his socks up and getting his head down and focusing when something needs to be done. And I’d like him to maybe find his Helen, which would be nice.”

Siegfried’s actor Samuel West is also hoping his character can find love this time around. He explained: “I think he deserves it, and you’d see things coming out of him that you won’t see otherwise. I think he wants to continue to grow the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s enormously proud of the fact that the top student in the year came to Skeldale, even though he was brilliant before he arrived. But he will take some credit for turning him into what he became. So on those three fronts—personal, romantic, and veterinary—progress, please.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.