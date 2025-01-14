When does Alien Romulus release on Disney Plus? UK date confirmed after long delay
- Alien Romulus will finally arrive on streaming in the UK.
- It dropped on Hulu on Disney Plus in the US in November - but British fans were left waiting.
- But the wait is almost over for fans.
After months of radio silence, Disney Plus has finally confirmed the date that Alien Romulus will hit streaming in the UK. Audiences outside of the US have been left waiting for months to watch the latest instalment in the long-running franchise to hit the platform.
American viewers were able to stream the 2024 horror blockbuster via Hulu on Disney Plus just in time for Thanksgiving back in November. But the film was not available on the streaming service for fans outside the states.
Disney has finally confirmed the date when Alien Romulus will hit the streaming service for British subscribers. And the long-wait is almost over.
When will Alien Romulus release on Disney Plus in the UK?
Fans who missed the 2024 horror blockbuster when it was in cinema - or just want to re-watch it - have been left in limbo as the movie hit streaming in the US, but not the rest of the world. It was available to watch on Hulu on Disney Plus since November in America, but after more than a month a UK release date has been confirmed.
Alien Romulus will be streaming on Disney Plus from Wednesday (January 15) for subscribers.
How to watch Alien Romulus on Disney Plus?
If you are subscribed to Disney Plus you will be able to stream the film via the app from Wednesday January 15. It is also available to rent from digital stores like Amazon Prime Video, Apple - and can also be purchased on DVD.
What is Alien Romulus about?
The film synopsis on Disney Plus reads: “Young space colonizers come face-to-face with the ultimate horror.” It is set between the original Alien film from 1979 and its sequel Aliens.
