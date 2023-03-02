News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aldi reveals list of 30 places where it wants to open stores with Sunderland included - see full list

New data has revealed Aldi is still the fastest growing supermarket in the UK - and are stepping up their efforts to reach their target of 1,200 stores

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Aldi has stepped up its search for new sites as it aims to continue expanding their reach. The supermarket currently operates more than 990 stores across the UK, but are continuing their effort to reach their current target of 1,200 stores.

The supermarket is planning to build new sites in 30 different locations around the UK, and Sunderland is on the list. This comes as new industry data reveals Aldi remains the fastest-growing supermarket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sales for Aldi have been growing over 26% year-on-year. And, during the last three months Aldi attracted 1.3m more shoppers with customer spend switching from every other supermarket.

Aldi plans to invest more than £400 million in store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the UK. New sites are being scouted in the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire as well as coastal towns.

Most Popular

    Aldi is on the lookout for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally, the supermarket would prefer the new sites to be near main roads with good visibility and access.

    Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher; there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores. To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Priority locations for Aldi include:

    1. Birmingham

    2. Warwick

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    3. Wellingborough

    4. Cathcart, Glasgow

    5. Drylaw, Edinburgh

    6. Bonnyrigg

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    7. Wilmslow

    8. Wigan

    9. Penwortham

    10. Barry

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    11. Torquay

    12. Saltash

    13. Basildon

    14. Rayleigh

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    15. St Albans

    16. York

    17. Harrogate

    18. Scarborough

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    19. Sunderland

    20. Chesterfield

    21. Ossett

    22. Formby

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    23. Upton

    24. Liverpool

    25. Chesterton

    26. Tunbridge Wells

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    27. Worthing

    28. Bath

    29. Oxford

    30. Dorchester

    AldiDataSupermarketSunderland