The UK’s premier adventure, the Kendal Mountain Tour, arrives at The Fire Station on Thursday, February 8.

The Kendal Mountain Film Festival started in the Lake District 40 years ago featuring films, photography, art and seminars. The event grew and drew bigger audiences, plus major figures climbing and mountaineering.

A few decades on, the festival features 150 speakers, world and UK film premieres, an international film competition and a "basecamp village" with speaker stages.

Such is the festival’s popularity it now goes on tour. The Fire Station is one of 31 venues hosting festival events this year.

Expect is a night of adventure and a journey through some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes, through a selection of award-winning films showing the year’s most daring physical feats.

The films are introduced by a member of the Kendal Mountain Presenting team, and alongside the collection of films will be a talk from a guest speaker – an explorer, activist, or adventurer with a unique and inspiring story to share.

Climbing legend Leo Houlding will address the event. Over three decades, Leo has led landmark expeditions around the globe; from rocky outcrops in England to the ends of the earth.

He shares his epic tales including first ascents in all seven continents; leading teams to climb giant walls deep in the Amazon and taking his kids on thrilling climbs.

Leo also delves into the untold tales behind The Asgard Project; his expedition to make the first free ascent of the North Face of Mount Asgard on Baffin Island.

Leo’s film, Two Point Four, features at the event, offering a unique glimpse into his extraordinary family adventures.

Two Point Four is not your typical family holiday. Leo, his wife Jess, their two children Freya, nine and Jackson, five, climb Norway’s national mountain via a 2,000ft wall.

There are six other spectacular films, each between four and 22 minutes.

Tamsin Austin, venue director at The Fire Station, said: “We are so excited to be hosting the Kendal Mountain festival tour for the first time. Wearside is full of adventurers, and this will be an awe-inspiring and unforgettable evening of adventure.

“Get ready to be thrilled, inspired and moved.”