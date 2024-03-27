2 . The Bridges Easter Egg trail.

A free Easter egg trail is running at the shopping centre from March 25 to April 5, with a prize for everyone who completes it. To enter, customers collect a map and stickers from the Customer Services desk before making their way around the centre in search of Mr Men and Little Miss-themed egg displays in retailers’ windows. On Saturday March 30, children can also make their own Easter bonnets while on Tuesday April 2, they can plant their own spring flowers and make bird feeders. Photo: SE