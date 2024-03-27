With the cost living crisis continuing to bite hard many families face the additional challenge of finding fun activities to keep their children entertained without costing them a fortune.
This is particularly true during the school holidays.
Fortunately the Echo has been doing your research for you to find some of the best value activities on offer across the city this Easter.
Check out the following 9 fun filled family Easter activities which are either free of charge or no more than a £4.
1. Ryhope Engines Museum.
Ryhope Engines Museum is hosting a steaming weekend across the Easter bank holiday. Everyday across the bank holiday, visitors can see the 1868 beam engines in operation as well as have a go at firing up the boilers and see a blacksmith in action. On Easter Sunday the museum is also hosting a classic cars display with over 100 vehicles set to be on show. The museum is open from 11am to 4pm and admission is free. Photo: Tim Richardson
2. The Bridges Easter Egg trail.
A free Easter egg trail is running at the shopping centre from March 25 to April 5, with a prize for everyone who completes it. To enter, customers collect a map and stickers from the Customer Services desk before making their way around the centre in search of Mr Men and Little Miss-themed egg displays in retailers’ windows. On Saturday March 30, children can also make their own Easter bonnets while on Tuesday April 2, they can plant their own spring flowers and make bird feeders. Photo: SE
3. Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens Dino Trail.
For just £2.50 per child, youngsters can enjoy looking for eight baby dinosaurs hidden around the museum and gardens. The hunt will take place between March 30 and April 13 with a prize for participants who complete the hunt. On April 5 and 12, children can also enjoy a handling session and meet creatures including a Carolina corn snake, Giant African millipede, Harlequin gecko and Costa Rican zebra tarantula. Photo: submitted
4. Meet the Easter bunny at Stack Sunderland.
On Easter Sunday from 11am, children can enjoy an afternoon of Easter themed characters, colouring, dancing and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Entry and participation is free. Photo: STACK
