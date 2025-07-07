15 amazing photos of the Great North Run 10k as runners take to the streets

Organised by the same team behind the iconic Great North Run, the event kicked off on the morning of Sunday, July 6 and saw 10,000 runners from across the North East and beyond take to the streets of Newcastle.

Gary Wright, Chief Operating Officer of The Great Company, said: “The atmosphere was fantastic today and the scale of the event has gone from strength to strength, not only as the biggest and best 10k in the North East, but by building the excitement in the lead up to the Great North Run, which is two months to go today, taking place on Sunday, 7 September.

“We were inspired once again by the thousands of runners taking on the 10k distance, we have seen and heard so many inspiring stories today, including runners for the Newcastle United Foundation, who we were proud to partner with again this year to help highlight the great work they do.”

Take a look at some of the best photos from throughout the day below.

The 2025 AJ Bell Great North 10k Runners got underway on the Great North Road.

AJ Bell Great North 10k The first half of the course followed part of the Great North Run course before a u turn on the Tyne Bridge.

Male winners Dean Williamson of Colchester Harriers AC wins the men's 10k race, with Lewis Hannigan of Kilbarchan AAC second and Kieran Walker third