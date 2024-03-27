10 places in and around Sunderland where children can eat for £1 or less this Easter

With the weather (supposedly) getting warmer and the days getting longer, Easter is a time for families to get outside and enjoy the arrival of spring and the many attractions the region has to offer.

However, the school holidays means keeping the kids entertained and this can also be an expensive time for families, including keeping hungry stomachs fed.

This is particularly the case for children who are entitled to free school meals with parents having to find an additional two weeks' worth of lunches.

With the cost of living still continuing to bite, a number of eateries and supermarkets are offering the chance for children to eat for free or for just £1 this Easter.

And we've done your research for you. Check out the following 10 locations in and around Sunderland which may put a strain on your waistline but not your wallet.

The Easter holidays in Sunderland run from Good Friday, March 29, until Sunday April 14.

1 . Fiume Location - Fiume, 16 Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington NE38 8AJ. Deal - Children eat for free with every full price adult main meal. Each child can enjoy a three course meal and a drink. The offer is available across the Easter Holidays between midday and 4pm. The offer is also available outside of the school holidays between Monday and Friday between 3pm and 5pm.

2 . The Wolsey Location - The Wolsey, Millem Terrace, Roker, Sunderland, SR6 0ES. Deal - Children eat free with every adult main meal purchased.

3 . Pausa Cafe Location - Pausa Cafe, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG. Deal - One child gets a free mini meal deal with each adult spending £4 or more. Offer runs all day everyday.

4 . The Wessington Brewers Fayre. Location - The Wessington, Wessington Way, Castletown, Sunderland SR5 3HR Deal - Adults can enjoy an unlimited full English breakfast for £10.99 and kids can eat for free with each paying adult.