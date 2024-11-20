3 . Lumley Castle breakfast with Santa.

On the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 of December children can visit Santa at his Christmas grotto in Lumley Castle. Time slots need to be booked, with each child's ticket costing £9.95. As well as handing over their Christmas lists, each child will receive an early gift. On Monday December 23, children and adults alike can enjoy breakfast with Father Christmas himself. As well as enjoying a "scrumptious breakfast buffet", there will be entertainment from Santa's elves, photo opportunities and a Christmas gift for each child. Adult tickets cost £24.95 with children's tickets retailing at £19.95. Further details can be found on the Lumley Castle website. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo