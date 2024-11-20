When I was a child, visiting Santa meant a trip to the Galleries or if I was lucky, Fenwicks, to stand in line with other children before a quick chat with the big man himself and the gift of what nine times out of ten was a rather small selection box.
Times have changed, and whether it’s joining Father Christmas on a Polar train journey, feeding Rudolph, making festive biscuits with Mrs Claus or exploring a winter wonderland on the way to St Nick’s grotto, a pre-Christmas trip to see Santa is now a much more immersive experience.
If like me you’ve been scouring the internet to find the best possible Christmas experience for your kids without the expense of trip to Lapland, choosing the best value option is no easy task.
To help you in this quest I’ve done your research for you and picked ten of the best immersive Christmas experiences for your children to enjoy a visit to Santa.
1. The magic of Christmas.
2. Christmas at Hylton Castle.
Children can join Santa and his elf for some pre-Christmas fun at Hylton Castle. As well as receiving an early Christmas gift, children can enjoy a range of festive fun with yuletide crafts and activities. Tickets cost £20 per child, with adult entry costing £7. Adult tickets include a hot drink and "festive sweet bite". Santa will be visiting the castle on Wednesday 4, Sunday 8, Saturday 14, and Sunday 15 of December. Further details can be found on Hylton Castle's website. | Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture. Photo: Christmas at Hylton Castle. Submitted picture.
3. Lumley Castle breakfast with Santa.
On the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 of December children can visit Santa at his Christmas grotto in Lumley Castle. Time slots need to be booked, with each child's ticket costing £9.95. As well as handing over their Christmas lists, each child will receive an early gift.
On Monday December 23, children and adults alike can enjoy breakfast with Father Christmas himself. As well as enjoying a "scrumptious breakfast buffet", there will be entertainment from Santa's elves, photo opportunities and a Christmas gift for each child. Adult tickets cost £24.95 with children's tickets retailing at £19.95. Further details can be found on the Lumley Castle website. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Visit Santa at Beamish.
From November 23 to December 24, visitors to Beamish Museum can step back in time to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Rowley Station Goods Yard. Tickets cost £8 per child. Museum entry fees still apply or membership passes will need to be shown to enter the museum. Under 5s do not require a ticket to enter the museum but will require a Grotto ticket if they wish to visit Father Christmas. Photo: submitted
