10 music festivals in and around Sunderland to enjoy this summer

If, like me, watching Glastonbury on the television has whet you appetite for live music, a few drinks and some fun in the sun, then why not grab a ticket for one of the music festivals taking place in Sunderland and across the region this summer.

They may not quite have the legendary status of the Worthy Farm event or the conveyor belt of iconic names on the line-up, but you can still have a great weekend of partying without a twelve hour round trip and £350 ticket price dent to your bank balance.

While the likes of Queen, Elton John and Abba may not be appearing in person, some of the country's best tribute acts will still get you dancing in the fields.

If you fancy a trip back to your youth, then artists at Kubix Festival in Herrington Country Park certainly have a distinct nineties and noughties feel.

And if you do want to see a true musical legend live then they don't come much bigger than Noel Gallegher who will be playing at Hardwick Live.

Whatever your musical taste, there's sure to be something to tempt you to pull on your wellies and pop up your tent at one of the following 10 fantastic music festivals.