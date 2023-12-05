News you can trust since 1873
Watch: Tony Mowbray sacked from Sunderland - the inside track on what's next

Sunderland AFC announced on the night of December 4 that it has parted company with Head Coach Tony Mowbray.

By Graham Murray
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:03 GMT
And the Sunderland Echo's sport team have provided extensive coverage in the wake of the news.

Football writer James Copley gives us his reaction and takes an initial look at the possible replacements.

