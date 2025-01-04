Weather snow: All 18 postcodes eligible for cold weather payment as snow and ice warnings issued for UK
Some people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are entitled to a cold weather payment after a prolonged period of below-zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: postcodes currently eligible
So far, the postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
- CA9 Leadgate, Cumbria
- CA10 Cliburn, Cumbria
- CA11 Catterlen, Cumbria
- CA12 Keswick, Cumbria
- CA16 Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria
- CA17 Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria
- LA8 Kendal, Cumbria
- LA9 Kendal, Cumbria
- LA10 Sedbergh, Cumbria
- LA21 Coniston, Cumbria
- LA22 Lakes, Cumbria
- LA23 Windermere, Cumbria
- NE19 Elsdon, Northumberland
- NE47 Allendale, Northumberland
- NE48 Bellingham, Northumberland
- NE49 Haltwhistle, Northumberland
- TD9 (parts on English side of border)
- DG14 (parts on English side of border)
Snow and ice warnings are in place for parts of the UK from January 4 to 6am on January 6.
