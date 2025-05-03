I'm a musical juggling unicyclist - it makes me feel ‘free’
An entertaining video shows a self-confessed ‘adrenaline junkie’ juggling deadly weapons and riding one of her 16 unicycles.
In episode 37 of Unconventional Brits, Rachel Ward (aka That Unicycle Girl) can be seen juggling, skipping and playing the saxophone - all while balancing on one wheel!
Rachel Ward has been unicycling since she was 10 and says it makes her feel ‘free’ as well as giving her an adrenaline rush.
Rachel, who is also known as ‘That Unicycle Girl’ on TikTok, says in the show: “It just feels so freeing, and it’s something a bit different.”
The 23-year-old took up the quirky hobby when she joined Blackpool Circus School as a youngster - and has never looked back.
Now she has a collection of 16 unicycles, and says they all have a different use ranging from performing on stage to ‘mountain’ unicycling.
She adds: “I’m a massive adrenaline junkie. I love danger and I love that rush.”
Rachel explains, in the show, that it took her a lot of practise and ‘a lot of falling over’ to perfect her skills.
But, as well as juggling weapons, she adds that playing a ‘stilt-walking Christmas tree’ is the highlight of her year.
“I’ve been doing the Garstang Victorian Christmas festival for years and I’ve seen the children grow up. It’s so nice when they recognise me.”
