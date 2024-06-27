Terrifying footage shows 'Rambo-knife' machete thugs fighting on residential street in Tottenham

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch the terrifying moment two masked men were seen swiping at each other with large ‘Rambo knives’ in front of horrified on-lookers on a residential street.

Shocking footage shows how two men attacked each other with the huge bladed weapons for ‘around thirty seconds’ - which ended in one man being hospitalised. The thugs were filmed stabbing at each other in broad daylight - at around 1:50pm on Monday afternoon.

Two men seen fighting with Rambo knives on Cadoxton Avenue in Tottenham | 999London

Police believe a 20-year-old man was assaulted near Wargrave Avenue before he was found injured close by on Crowland Road, in Tottenham. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Met Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

