UK riots: Moment teenage yob 'celebrated' after hurling bricks at police during violent disorder
CCTV captured a teenage rioter repeatedly throwing bricks and other objects at the officers near North Lodge Park, with one of them hitting an officer - which led to him being convicted. Cole Stewart threw multiple objects at officers who had been deployed to violent disorder in Darlington on Monday evening (August 5).
Convicted for violent disorder
The 18-year-old was arrested at the scene, charged with violent disorder, and remanded in custody.
He appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today (August 7) where he pleaded guilty to the offence. Stewart, of Victoria Road, Darlington, was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Teesside Crown Court on Friday (August 9).
Violent disorder will not be tolerated
Assistant Chief Constable Richie Allen, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Cole Stewart attended the area on Monday night with the sole intention of causing serious harm to our community and their property. He engaged in vile and destructive behaviour and attacked the police officers who were deployed to protect members of the public.
“As we have previously said, we will not tolerate criminality and violent disorder in our communities. I reiterate to anybody who commits these types of acts, we will tirelessly look for you and deal with you robustly. This will always be Durham Constabulary’s approach when dealing with incidents such as this.”
Report information about riots
If you have any information that could assist police enquiries, please contact 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk
