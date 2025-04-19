We take you inside the fun and fascinating world of role-playing games

By Jessica Martin
Published 19th Apr 2025, 20:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as Tyne Shears and Jack Pattison explain role-playing games.

Many of us have heard of RPG - role-playing games.

Dungeons and Dragons, perhaps the most well-known of them, features prominently in the Netflix smash hit Stranger Things.

At one point, they were even mixed up in the wholly unfounded 'Satanic Panic' paranoia of the 1980s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inside the world of role-playing games.Inside the world of role-playing games.
Inside the world of role-playing games. | National World

But for the people who play them, they're simply a chance to unwind and let loose their imaginations.

RPGs can seem very complex and confusing to the uninitiated.

Tyne Shears, co-owner of gaming shop and café The Gates of Cerberus in Middlesbrough, and Jack Pattison, a 'Dungeon Master' for a group in North Yorkshire, guide us through the basics.

Related topics:PeopleNetflixMiddlesbroughNorth YorkshireVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice