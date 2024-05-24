Rishi Sunak scores election own goal with football gaffe over Wales Euro 2024 absence
Rishi Sunak made a football gaffe while speaking with brewery staff in Wales on the first full day of his campaign tour on May 23.
The Prime Minister asked the staff if they were looking forward to the summer football, not pausing to consider that Wales did not qualify for the Euro 2024 tournament.
Mr Sunak said: “So are you looking forward to all the football? Get people in”. After a moment of silence, one worker said: “Not so much my bag” with another adding, “That’s because you guys aren’t in it.” In an attempt to save the conversation, the PM insisted: “There’ll be people coming. It'll be a good summer of sport.” A staff member replied: “People who support England at least!”
During the visit to the Vale of Glamorgan Brewery in Barry, South Wales, Mr Sunak, Wales Secretary David TC Davies and Vale of Glamorgan MP Alun Cairns were given a tour and shown the brewery processes. The PM told employees they were 'part of a proper industry that we're keen to support'.
