This video More videos

Watch the moment a police dog catches a burglar and suspected arsonist who tried to escape arrest - as he yells “don’t bite me!”.

A police dog caught a burglar and suspected arsonist who had become stuck in a fence - who can be heard on video shouting “don’t bite me!” Bodyworn camera footage (click to play above) captures the moment when PD Rudy tracks down an offender, after he tried to evade police.

'Don't bite me!' Police dog catches burglar in the act | Durham Police

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Durham Police said: “After multiple failed attempts, the driver and two occupants are believed to have set the vehicle alight next to a housing estate and ran off into the field - where PD Rudy tracked down their scent and led his handler, PC Wallace straight to one of the offenders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...